Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MO opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

