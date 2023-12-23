Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %

MDT opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

