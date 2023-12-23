Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.9147609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
