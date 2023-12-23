Beacon Financial Group Acquires 82 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $229.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

