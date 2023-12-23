Beacon Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.22 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -899.70%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

