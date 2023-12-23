Beacon Financial Group Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average is $279.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

