Beacon Financial Group Has $568,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger



The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

