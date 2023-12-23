Beacon Financial Group Invests $967,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,852,000 after acquiring an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average of $133.59. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

