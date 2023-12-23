Beacon Financial Group Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

