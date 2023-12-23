Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.14 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Read More

