Beacon Financial Group Sells 113 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 643,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $136.52 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

