Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,182 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

