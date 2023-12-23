Beacon Financial Group Sells 393 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

