Beacon Financial Group Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK opened at $94.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

