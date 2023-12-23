Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.4 %

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

