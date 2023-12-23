BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.08.

Several research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $176.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.59. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.