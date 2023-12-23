Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TECH opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.