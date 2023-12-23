Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $228.16 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.54 billion and $228.16 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $231.67 or 0.00530463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00113960 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00023495 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,593,375 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
