BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $802.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $701.20 and its 200-day moving average is $693.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

