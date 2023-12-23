BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Position Lifted by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for 4.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

Shares of BBN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 176,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

