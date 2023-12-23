Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.96.

BLND opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $593.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,491 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $28,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

