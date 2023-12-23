Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 1,197,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,020,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

