Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys 952 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $166.99. 85,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.63 and a one year high of $168.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

