Bluesphere Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.69. 6,121,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,655. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.