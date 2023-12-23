Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,249 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

