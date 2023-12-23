Bluesphere Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.