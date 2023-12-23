Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,173,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

