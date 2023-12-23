Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,647,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ODP by 331.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 247,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,217,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. 217,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,483. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

