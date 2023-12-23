BMO Capital Markets Boosts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$20.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.79.

NBLY opened at C$16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$740.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.33. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

