Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.12

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.12 and traded as high as C$70.54. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$69.36, with a volume of 172,269 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.00.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
