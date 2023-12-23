Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $218.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

