Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

