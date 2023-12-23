Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.46 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

