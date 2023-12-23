Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,454 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $273,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $106.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

