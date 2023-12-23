Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $33.79

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.