Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Price Target at $78.46

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.15.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Fortive stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
