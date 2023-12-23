Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Price Target at $78.46

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $193,761,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

