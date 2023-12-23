Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $222.60

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.60.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Globant Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $250.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.34 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.38.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Featured Articles
