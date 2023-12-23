Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.98

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.98 and traded as high as C$36.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$35.88, with a volume of 157,850 shares traded.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.19.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -269.12%.

Insider Activity

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other news, Director Robert Randall Macewen bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.72 per share, with a total value of C$44,064.00. In related news, Director Robert Randall Macewen purchased 1,200 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,064.00. Also, Director Louis Maroun bought 1,100 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,287.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $129,339.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

