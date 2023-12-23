Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 59,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.