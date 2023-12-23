Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

BLK opened at $802.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $701.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

