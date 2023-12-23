Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $331,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.