Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $339,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

