Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 922 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $260.44 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

