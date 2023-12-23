Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 116,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 557,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

