Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

