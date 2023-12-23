Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,249 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

