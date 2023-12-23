Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $297.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $239.62 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.