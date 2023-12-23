Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.



