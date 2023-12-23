Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,001.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,918.72 and a 12 month high of $3,564.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

