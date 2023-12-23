C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

